No lessons learned at West Ham as they lowball Ajax with Edson Alvarez offer

After an entire summer without an incoming transfer, you’d think that West Ham would’ve learned their lesson, but yet they’ve still lowballed Ajax for Edson Alvarez.

The Mexican has, apparently, agreed personal terms with the east London outfit with The Guardian (subscription required) suggesting that he will cost in the region of £40m.

That’s a figure not dissimilar to what Southampton are asking for James Ward-Prowse, with West Ham believed to have broken off negotiations for the Saints captain because of the fee.

The club are now running the risk of potentially losing out on Alvarez too, after reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, tweeted that West Ham have offered £30m.

Understand West Ham have just sent first official bid for Édson Álvarez — package around £30m ????? Follows exclusive story yesterday on personal terms agreed. Negotiations continue between with Ajax. Édson, ready to fly for medical any moment. pic.twitter.com/0q3ZXLYIsT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2023

Though it’s entirely possible that negotiations will see an accord eventually reached, one has to pose the question of David Sullivan as to why, at this late stage, he is still looking for a bargain buy.

West Ham’s need for new signings is blatantly obvious and the longer the chairman and the board take to bring them in – if indeed they can get them in – the less time it gives David Moyes to be able to work with them and integrate them into the squad.

With so many big games coming up that’s the least ideal situation for the east Londoners, and ultimately Moyes will be the fall guy if the Irons don’t hit the ground running from the opening game.