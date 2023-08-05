Photo: Brazilian with five goals in three seasons signs for Crystal Palace in €20m deal

Although it’s taken a while to get over the line, former Flamengo star, Matheus Franca, has finally put pen to paper on a €20m deal with Crystal Palace.

The player himself looked delighted as he posed in the Eagles shirt with Selhurst Park as the backdrop, with journalist, Fabrizio Romano, swiftly tweeting out details of the deal.

Noting he was ‘south London & proud,’ Franca will surely be hoping to improve upon the five goals in three seasons (per WhoScored) that he scored with Flamengo.