According to Anfield Watch, Liverpool like Aston Villa winger Jaden Philogene and talks have already taken place between the club and the player’s representatives.

The report claims that the 21-year-old is ‘liked’ by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp but they are set to face competition from Newcastle who are also said to be interested in the player.

It also remains to be seen whether Unai Emery would be keen on letting him go considering he has started all of their pre-season friendlies so far and has even gotten himself on the scoresheet against Fulham. This indicates that the manager might have him in the plans for the upcoming season.

Some Liverpool fans may not view the potential signing as a priority, given the club’s already stacked attacking options, which include Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, and Cody Gakpo.

However, there is growing frustration among Liverpool fans about the lack of transfer activity in addressing the club’s need for a top-class defensive midfielder.

With the confirmed departures of Fabinho to a Saudi club Al Ittihad and Jordan Henderson to Al-Ettifaq, Liverpool’s midfield is in need of reinforcements, and the absence of a proper defensive midfielder could pose significant challenges for the team in the upcoming season.