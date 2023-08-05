Sam Allardyce believes Kane could have had the same impact at Manchester United as Van Persie

Sam Allardyce believes that Harry Kane’s outstanding season was somewhat overshadowed by Erling Haaland’s remarkable performances at Manchester City.

Despite Tottenham’s struggles, Kane remained consistently brilliant, netting 30 goals in the Premier League. However, Haaland’s extraordinary goal-scoring exploits, with a total of 49 goals in all competitions, 36 of them in the Premier League, garnered more attention.

During an episode of the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, Allardyce discussed Kane’s abilities and impact, stating that signing the English striker could significantly improve any team’s goal-scoring capabilities by approximately 50%. Allardyce highlighted that Kane’s achievements were somewhat overlooked last season due to the incredible scoring records set by Haaland at Manchester City.

The football manager drew parallels to Sir Alex Ferguson’s decision to sign Robin van Persie at the age of 32, which proved instrumental in Manchester United’s title-winning campaign. Allardyce suggested that signing Harry Kane could bring Manchester United closer to the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City, reinforcing his belief in the striker’s immense talent and potential impact on a team’s performance.

He said (via TBR):

“If you’re going to sign Harry Kane you will improve your sides goals by about 50%. He was under the radar last year because of Haaland at Man City but he scored 30, not 18 or 20, 30,” Allardyce said. “When Sir Alex wanted to win the league he bought Van Persie at 32, and buying Harry Kane gets Man United very close to Arsenal and Man City.”

Manchester United were strongly linked with a move for Harry Kane and had reportedly made them their priority signing but Daniel Levy’s £100m price-tag put them off.