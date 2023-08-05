Celta Vigo have terminated Santi Mina’s contract after the forward was found guilty of sexual assault and sentenced to 4 years of prison according to Daily Mail.

The incident took place outside a nightclub during a holiday in Mojacar near Almeria in June 2017 and he was sentenced in May 2023.

At the time of the incident, Mina played for Valencia. He joined Celta Vigo, his boyhood club in 2019.

The 27-year-old has one year left in his contract with Celta Vigo but the club has decided to terminate it with immediate effect ‘after carefully analyzing the different legal alternatives‘.

Santi Mina spent the last year on loan at Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab while his trial was going on. He made 32 appearances, scoring 7 goals and assisting another 5.

In his 163 appearances for Celta Vigo, he has scored 42 goals and 17 assists.