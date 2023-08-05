Striker’s contract terminated by La Liga club following 4-year prison sentence for sexual assault

Celta Vigo
Posted by

Celta Vigo have terminated Santi Mina’s contract after the forward was found guilty of sexual assault and sentenced to 4 years of prison according to Daily Mail.

The incident took place outside a nightclub during a holiday in Mojacar near Almeria in June 2017 and he was sentenced in May 2023.

At the time of the incident, Mina played for Valencia. He joined Celta Vigo, his boyhood club in 2019.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea finally land highly-rated Brighton man on seven-year deal
Man City confirm Gvardiol and squad number revealed
Photo: Brazilian with five goals in three seasons signs for Crystal Palace in €20m deal

The 27-year-old has one year left in his contract with Celta Vigo but the club has decided to terminate it with immediate effect ‘after carefully analyzing the different legal alternatives‘.

Santi Mina spent the last year on loan at Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab while his trial was going on. He made 32 appearances, scoring 7 goals and assisting another 5.

In his 163 appearances for Celta Vigo, he has scored 42 goals and 17 assists.

 

More Stories Santi Mina

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.