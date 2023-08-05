Former Newcastle United defender, Stuart Pearce, has slammed his old club over one of their transfer deals this summer.

The Magpies have bought well so far in this window, with Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes having been secured, and Southampton’s Tino Livramento on the verge of being added to Eddie Howe’s talented squad.

As far as the recruitment at St. James’ Park goes, it appears to be considered and the right players targeted, rather than the haphazard, blanket purchases that Chelsea were making not so long ago.

Fees appear to be in keeping with the market value of players, but Pearce isn’t happy with Newcastle’s stance on Livramento.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Clarence Seedorf’s pile driver sees Team Shevchenko equalise in the Game4Ukraine Sam Allardyce believes Kane could have had the same impact at Manchester United as Van Persie Video: Mark Noble gives Team Zinchenko the lead in the Game4Ukraine

“We talked earlier in the show about value for money signings,” he said on talkSPORT (h/t Geordie Boot Boys).

“That seems a really excessive amount for the player where he is at this moment.”

There’s little doubt that the transfer market often gets skewed by prices continuing in an upward direction, but with clubs now content not to sell unless their valuation is met, buying clubs are left with little choice; pay up or move on.

Tino Livramento to Newcastle, here we go! Agreement reached between all the parties — as Southampton had what they wanted, package over £35m fee with add-ons ????? #NUFC Medical booked, long term deal agreed and new signing for Eddie Howe. pic.twitter.com/94KGki6Gu8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2023

Howe and the Newcastle owners clearly believe that the reported £35m for the right-back is a price worth paying, and if he becomes a genuine competitor for that berth alongside Kieran Trippier, he’ll quickly pay back his fee.

Pearce would do well to choose his words a little more carefully in future, and perhaps give the player the benefit of the doubt before passing judgment.