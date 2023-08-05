Tottenham eyeing €50-60m rated ace as top target to replace key star

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham Hotspur are planning for alternatives if Harry Kane decides to leave the club this summer.

According to Rudy Galetti, Tottenham have identified the Canadian international striker Jonathan David as a top target to replace the Premier League star.

David has been a key player for Lille in recent seasons and he scored 26 goals across all competitions last year.

He could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Tottenham if they manage to agree on a fee with the French club.

Apparently, the striker is valued at €50-€60 million and Tottenham should have the finances to sign him, especially if Kane is sold this summer.

The England international is a target for Bayern Munich and the German outfit are likely to pay a premium for him. Kane is in the final year of his contract and therefore Tottenham are under pressure to cash in on him.

Jonathan David celebrates a goal for Lille
More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea set to beat Man City to 21-year-old EPL attacker, personal terms already agreed
Tottenham plotting summer move for 31-goal attacker
(Photo) Andre Onana arrives at Old Trafford for first time

There is no doubt that he is one of the best players in the world and replacing him will be a difficult task. Spurs should look to improve their squad as a whole instead of just signing a quality striker.

Apart from his goalscoring ability, Kane made a big difference with his playmaking as well. Tottenham need to bring in multiple signings to fill the void left by the England international this summer.

David certainly has the potential to develop into a top-class Premier League goal scorer and he would be a superb acquisition.

More Stories Jonathan David

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.