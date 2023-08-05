Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing the Porto striker Mehdi Taremi.

As per Gianluca Di Marzio, Tottenham are ready to offer €24 million for the 31-year-old striker but the Portuguese outfit are holding out for a fee of around €30 million.

The Iranian international could prove to be a useful acquisition for Tottenham, especially if Harry Kane ends up leaving the club.

The England international is in the final year of his contract with the London club and he has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich. The German outfit are pushing to sign him this summer and Tottenham could be under pressure to cash in on him. They will not want to lose a player of Harry Kane’s quality on a free transfer next summer.

If the 30-year-old striker leaves this summer, he will have to be replaced adequately. Kane is one of the best players in the world and he will weaken the Tottenham attack severely when he moves on.

Taremi has been a proven goal scorer for Porto over the years and he could be a quality signing. The 31-year-old is at the peak of his powers and he will look to make his mark in the Premier League next season.

The experienced striker has shown his quality in European competitions and he managed to score 31 goals across all competitions last season.

The reported asking price seems quite reasonable for a player of his experience and quality. Tottenham should look to get the deal done soon.