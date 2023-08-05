Transfer news: No decision made on Harry Kane’s future, latest on Arsenal’s goalkeeper situation, Chelsea sign two stars, plus more

Good morning and welcome to today’s Daily Briefing – click here to subscribe for this round-up ad-free and straight to your inbox, as well as exclusive columns from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Jonathan Johnson, Christian Falk and Neil Jones!
Today’s top stories:
- The future of Harry Kane is in Daniel Levy’s hands
- Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay could stay at Man United
- Christian Falk’s column with the latest news from Germany
AC Milan
- Yunus Musah has officially joined AC Milan from Valencia on a five-year deal.
Ajax
- West Ham have reached an agreement over personal terms with Ajax midfielder Édson Álvarez. The clubs will discuss the deal over the weekend as the player wants the move.
Arsenal
- Arsenal are optimistic and confident about reaching an agreement with Brentford for David Raya after their first bid was submitted on Thursday. The player wants the move.
- Nottingham Forest want to close a deal for Arsenal’s Matt Turner as soon as possible. Talks advancing between both clubs.
- Inter are focusing on signing Folarin Balogun.
AS Monaco
- Axel Disasi has left AS Monaco for Chelsea as part of a €45m deal.
Atalanta
- Atalanta are close to hijacking Inter Milan’s move for Gianluca Scamacca. West Ham are not happy with Inter’s latest offer of €24m plus add-ons for the striker. West Ham are prepared to accept €25m plus €5m in add-ons.
Barcelona
- Ousmane Dembélé completed his medical ahead of his move to Paris Saint-Germain on Friday. The Barcelona star is set to sign a five-year contract with the Ligue 1 champions.
- Franck Kessié will join Al Ahli from Barcelona as part of a €15m deal. The player will put pen to paper on a three-year contract, which is valid until June 2026.
- Leroy Sané is seen as a replacement for Ousmane Dembele – Christian Falk has more.
- Barcelona will pay €3m to SC Freiburg for Noah Darvich, the total package could reach €5m for the midfielder.
Bayer Leverkusen
- Xabi Alonso has signed a new long-term deal with Bayer Leverkusen until 2026.
Bayern Munich
- Bayern Munich bosses are not happy with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy over the Harry Kane transfer – more here!
- Yann Sommer will move from Bayern Munich to Inter Milan for €6m. The goalkeeper will have his medical on Monday and will arrive in Italy on Sunday to complete his move.
- Leroy Sané is seen as a replacement for Ousmane Dembele – Christian Falk has more.
- The transfer of Kyle Walker to Bayern Munich is still on – read the latest in Falk’s column.
- Man United continue to pursue Leon Goretzka from Bayern Munich – German football expert has the latest.
Brentford
- Arsenal are optimistic and confident about reaching an agreement with Brentford for David Raya after their first bid was submitted on Thursday. The player wants the move and is insisting on it with Brentford.
Chelsea
- Axel Disasi has joined Chelsea from Monaco for €45m. The defender has signed a contract until 2029.
- Chelsea are now focused on bringing Moises Caicedo to Stamford Bridge – the latest is here.
- Crystal Palace are closing in on a loan deal for Chelsea’s Lewis Hall. The player is expected to extend his contract before leaving.
- Deivid Washington to Chelsea is imminent as €20m package is set to be accepted by Santos. The player has agreed personal terms and will be loaned out to Strasbourg once the deal is finalised.
- Chelsea and Leicester City are advancing in talks over a loan deal for Cesare Casadei.
- Robert Sanchez has been announced as a new Chelsea player.
Crystal Palace
- Crystal Palace are closing in on a loan deal for Chelsea’s Lewis Hall. Talks are at the advanced stages and almost agreed.
Fiorentina
- Sofyan Amrabat has not been called up for Fiorentina’s next game as Manchester United are expected to open formal talks for the midfielder soon
Inter Milan
- Inter Milan have their Andre Onana replacement in Yann Sommer as the goalkeeper will move from Bayern Munich for €6m. The player will have his medical on Monday and will arrive in Italy on Sunday to complete his move.
- Atalanta are close to hijacking Inter Milan’s move for Gianluca Scamacca. West Ham are not happy with Inter’s latest offer of €24m plus add-ons for the striker.
- Inter will now focus on Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun.
Lazio
- Daichi Kamada has officially joined Lazio on a free transfer.
Liverpool
- Roméo Lavia was benched for Southampton’s opening game of the season as negotiations with Liverpool are still ongoing.
- Liverpool want to sign a new centre-back this summer – more here!
Manchester City
- Joško Gvardiol is officially a Manchester City player after completing his move from RB Leipzig.
- Pep Guardiola spoke about the futures of Kyle Walker and Bernardo Silva on Friday, the Man City manager said: “They are so important to us. We want them to stay here and will do everything”.
- The transfer of Kyle Walker to Bayern Munich is still on – read the latest in Falk’s column.
Manchester United
- Sofyan Amrabat has not been called up for Fiorentina’s next game as Manchester United are expected to open formal talks for the midfielder soon, but are waiting for Fred and Donny Van de Beek to be sold. Amrabat wants to join Man United.
- Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay could stay at Man United – click here for more.
- Man United continue to pursue Leon Goretzka from Bayern Munich – German football expert has the latest.
- Talented English full-back Harry Amass has signed with Manchester United from Watford on a four-year deal.
Napoli
- Napoli are close to completing a deal for Red Bull Bragantino’s Natan. Talks at final stages for €10m package.
Nottingham Forest
- Nottingham Forest want to close a deal for Arsenal’s Matt Turner as soon as possible. Talks advancing between both clubs.
- Dean Henderson remains an option for Forest.
Paris Saint-Germain
- Ousmane Dembélé completed his medical ahead of his move to Paris Saint-Germain on Friday. The Barcelona star is set to sign a five-year contract with the Ligue 1 champions.
- PSG are still working on the final details of the Gonçalo Ramos deal as a move from Benfica gets closer. No medical booked yet.
RB Leipzig
- Joško Gvardiol is officially a Manchester City player after completing his move from RB Leipzig.
Tottenham
- Bayern Munich bosses are not happy with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy over the Harry Kane transfer after their latest bid was made on Friday – more here!
- Micky van de Ven will move to Tottenham from Wolfsburg after the clubs reached a verbal agreement for a €50m package. The centre-back will travel to London for his medical in the next 24 hours and has agreed a deal until 2028.
West Ham
- Atalanta are close to hijacking Inter Milan’s move for Gianluca Scamacca. West Ham are not happy with Inter’s latest offer of €24m plus add-ons for the striker. West Ham are prepared to accept €25m plus €5m in add-ons. Agreement close to being reached.
- West Ham have reached an agreement over personal terms with Ajax midfielder Édson Álvarez. The clubs will discuss the deal over the weekend as the player wants the move.
Wolfsburg
- Micky van de Ven will move to Tottenham from Wolfsburg after the clubs reached a verbal agreement for a €50m package.