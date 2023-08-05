Two Saudi Arabian clubs submit bids for unwanted Man United star as player set to leave Old Trafford

Two Saudi Arabian clubs have submitted offers to Man United for unwanted star Eric Bailly as the defender looks set to leave Old Trafford this summer.

That is according to the Daily Mail, who report that United have received bids from Saudi Arabian clubs but the details of the bids were not revealed.

If the bids are significant enough, Man United will likely accept as the centre-back has no future at Man United, despite having a year left on his current contract.

Bailly spent last season on loan at Ligue 1 side Marseille but the French club decided not to bring the 29-year-old back for the new campaign as he now looks destined for the Saudi league.

Bailly joined Man United for a £30m fee back in 2016, but his time at Old Trafford has been plagued by injuries and inconsistent form – making 113 appearances across six seasons.

The player knows he has no future at Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag currently has four centre-backs in front of the Ivory Coast star.

A Saudi move looks best for Bailly at present as the defender will be able to resurrect his career there whilst also getting paid a nice salary for his efforts.