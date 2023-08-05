Video: Clarence Seedorf’s pile driver sees Team Shevchenko equalise in the Game4Ukraine

Clarence Seedorf rolled back the years in the Game4Ukraine taking place at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge ground on Saturday evening.

The Dutchman, playing for Team Shevchenko, who had just gone behind to Team Zinchenko thanks to Mark Noble’s clever finish, decided to take matters into his own hands.

Receiving the ball on the edge of the box, he executed a sharp turn before unleashing an Exocet that whizzed past Jens Lehmann before he had a chance to move.

It was so good that the likes of Joe Cole and Gerard Pique were clearly in awe.

Pictures from Sky Sports

