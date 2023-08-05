Video: Lionel Messi leaves young fan on the verge of tears during interaction at a traffic signal

Lionel Messi made a fan’s day while waiting at a traffic signal on a hot sunny day in Florida.

An eager fan couldn’t resist approaching the Argentine’s car and embraced him before asking for a kiss.

To the fan’s delight, Messi pleasantly responded by giving him a peck on the cheek.

The young kid was visibly overwhelmed and ecstatic, grasping his head in shock and nearly on the verge of tears.

He blew a kiss back at Messi before the World Cup winner continued on his way.

Watch below:

This fan asked Messi for a kiss and he did it ??? He won pic.twitter.com/FP7MwufwDA — MC (@CrewsMat10) August 4, 2023

Since joining MLS side Inter Miami, he has scored 5 goals and assisted one in 3 games turning their fortune around.