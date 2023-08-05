Video: Man United unveil Rasmus Hojlund at Old Trafford

It was a special day for boyhood Man United fan, Rasmus Hojlund, as he was officially presented to the Old Trafford faithful before the pre-season match against Lens on Saturday afternoon.

The 20-year-old was given a huge introduction by United’s MC, and the Stretford End responded in kind as the Dane took his first steps onto the pitch at the Theatre of Dreams.

Making his way to the centre circle to hold up his shirt and soak up the acclaim, Hojlund acknowledged all sides of the pitch as he did so.