Video: Mark Noble gives Team Zinchenko the lead in the Game4Ukraine

Saturday afternoon saw the Game4Ukraine charity match take place at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge ground, with Team Zinchenko and Team Shevchenko full of footballing legends.

West Ham stalwart, Mark Noble, opened the scoring for Team Zinchenko in west London, sitting down former Chelsea goalkeeper, Petr Cech, before calmly slotting the ball home.

After a relatively pedestrian opening half hour, Noble’s goal gave the crowd something to cheer, and he was soon swept up in the congratulations of his team-mates.

MARK NOBLE SCORES! ? Team Zinchenko take the lead in #Game4Ukraine ?? pic.twitter.com/AGrS8T1Jbw — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) August 5, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports