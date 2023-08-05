Video: Mark Noble gives Team Zinchenko the lead in the Game4Ukraine

Chelsea FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Saturday afternoon saw the Game4Ukraine charity match take place at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge ground, with Team Zinchenko and Team Shevchenko full of footballing legends.

West Ham stalwart, Mark Noble, opened the scoring for Team Zinchenko in west London, sitting down former Chelsea goalkeeper, Petr Cech, before calmly slotting the ball home.

More Stories / Latest News
Stuart Pearce slams Newcastle United over transfer deal
Exclusive: Mikel Arteta now ready to sell 22-goal ace this summer; European giants want to finalise deal
6ft 3in Leeds man’s definitive decision after receiving offers to leave the club

After a relatively pedestrian opening half hour, Noble’s goal gave the crowd something to cheer, and he was soon swept up in the congratulations of his team-mates.

Pictures from Sky Sports

More Stories Mark Noble Petr Cech

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.