Video: Superb counter attack sees Darijo Srna put Team Zinchencko back in front in the Game4Ukraine

The Game4Ukraine burst into life again in the second half as Team Zinchenko retook the lead thanks to a superb counter attack and sublime finish.

Former Arsenal stars Robert Pires and Jack Wilshere were involved as the team in yellow played the ball from front to back before current Shakhtar Donetsk director of football, Darijo Srna, slotted home from Wilshere’s cut back.

It was a goal befitting of a match which had plenty of skill on show and with players that weren’t pulling out of tackles or playing for fun. This one clearly meant something to those on the pitch.

Pictures from Sky Sports