Video: William Gallas scores in Game4Ukraine on his return to Stamford Bridge

Saturday evening saw an exciting match up between Team Zinchenko and Team Shevchenko in the Game4Ukraine, with former Chelsea star, William Gallas, scoring on his return to Stamford Bridge.
Mark Noble had opened the scoring when he sat down Petr Cech to give Team Zinchenko the lead, before a Clarence Seedorf pile driver levelled things up before half-time.
Team Zinchenko went ahead again after the break thanks to a superb counter attack which was finished off by Darijo Srna.
As the game reached its latter stages, Gallas was on hand at the far post to drill home Team Shevchenko’s second, levelling the scores again.
WILLIAM GALLAS LEVELS THE SCORING!
What a game! ?
?? #Game4Ukraine ?? pic.twitter.com/PP0kmGtA4e
