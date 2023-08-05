Video: William Gallas scores in Game4Ukraine on his return to Stamford Bridge

Saturday evening saw an exciting match up between Team Zinchenko and Team Shevchenko in the Game4Ukraine, with former Chelsea star, William Gallas, scoring on his return to Stamford Bridge.

Mark Noble had opened the scoring when he sat down Petr Cech to give Team Zinchenko the lead, before a Clarence Seedorf pile driver levelled things up before half-time.

More Stories / Latest News West Ham ready to negotiate with Premier League giants for £40m rated midfielder No lessons learned at West Ham as they lowball Ajax with Edson Alvarez offer Report: Liverpool holds talks with Aston Villa winger’s representatives

Team Zinchenko went ahead again after the break thanks to a superb counter attack which was finished off by Darijo Srna.

As the game reached its latter stages, Gallas was on hand at the far post to drill home Team Shevchenko’s second, levelling the scores again.

WILLIAM GALLAS LEVELS THE SCORING! What a game! ? ?? #Game4Ukraine ?? pic.twitter.com/PP0kmGtA4e — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) August 5, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports