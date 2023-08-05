West Ham agree personal terms with 25-year-old star as deal edges closer

West Ham United are closing in on a deal to sign Edson Alvarez.

The Mexican international has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past as well.

The 25-year-old Ajax ace is likely to be the direct replacement for Declan Rice, who left for Arsenal earlier this summer.

Alvarez has already agreed personal terms with West Ham and now it is up to the two clubs to agree on a deal.

The 25-year-old defensive midfielder can operate as a central defender as well. His versatility will be an added bonus for the Hammers.

EXCL: West Ham have now reached an agreement on personal terms with Ajax midfielder Édson Álvarez. ????? #WHUFC Up to West Ham to discuss the deal with Ajax as negotiations will follow over the weekend. Deal depends on clubs, Édson said yes. pic.twitter.com/gGZGHCkRoT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2023

West Ham sanctioned the departure of Rice for a club-record fee and they have plenty of money to spend this summer.

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can thrash out an agreement soon. Negotiations are set to follow over the weekend between the two sides.

West Ham will be playing in the Europa League next season and they need quality players to do well across multiple competitions. Alvarez should prove to be a superb addition.