Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay and defender Harry Maguire are expected to leave the club this summer.

According to reports, the two players could end up joining West Ham United. The Hammers have reportedly agreed on a £70 million double deal with the Red Devils.

Manchester United have shared the medical records of the two players with West Ham.

McTominay struggled for regular game time at Old Trafford last season and he will be looking to play regular first-team football next season.

West Ham need to bring in midfield reinforcements this summer, especially after the departure of Declan Rice. McTominay could be a useful acquisition for the Hammers.

Similarly, Maguire has struggled for regular game time at Old Trafford and he will be hoping to get his career back on track.

The former Leicester City defender has been heavily criticised for his performances over the past season and he was recently stripped of the captaincy as well. It makes sense for the two players to move on.