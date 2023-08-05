West Ham closing in a double deal with Premier League giants

Manchester United FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay and defender Harry Maguire are expected to leave the club this summer.

According to reports, the two players could end up joining West Ham United. The Hammers have reportedly agreed on a £70 million double deal with the Red Devils.

Manchester United have shared the medical records of the two players with West Ham.

McTominay struggled for regular game time at Old Trafford last season and he will be looking to play regular first-team football next season.

West Ham need to bring in midfield reinforcements this summer, especially after the departure of Declan Rice. McTominay could be a useful acquisition for the Hammers.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle identify position they need to strengthen after Livramento signing
Transfer news: No decision made on Harry Kane’s future, latest on Arsenal’s goalkeeper situation, Chelsea sign two stars, plus more
Daniel Farke confirms 23-year-old will start against Cardiff City

Similarly, Maguire has struggled for regular game time at Old Trafford and he will be hoping to get his career back on track.

The former Leicester City defender has been heavily criticised for his performances over the past season and he was recently stripped of the captaincy as well. It makes sense for the two players to move on.

More Stories Harry Maguire Scott McTominay

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.