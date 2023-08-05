West Ham man could make sudden exit after new row with David Sullivan

David Moyes is reportedly considering his position at West Ham United following a disappointing summer transfer window.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claims the Scottish tactician is unhappy and feels none of his summer targets have been considered by the club’s hierarchy, particularly by directors Tim Steidten and David Sullivan.

The Hammers are still the only Premier League club yet to make a single summer signing. Outgoings have happened though.

Declan Rice joined Arsenal in a deal worth £105 million, Arthur Masuaku left in favour of a £2 million move to Besiktas, Manuel Lanzini returned to River Player on a free transfer and Gianluca Scamacca is close to joining Atalanta in a deal worth £26 million. So with nearly £150 million in sales generated, it isn’t like the Hammers don’t have money to reinvest.

However, with Moyes continuing to come up short in the market and the club forced to witness all their rivals strengthen, the former Man United boss’ future in London has now become uncertain.

  1. Moyse should have been sacked at Xmas. The Cup win saved his skin but he’s ruining West Ham. His dithering ways have always dampened things at every club he’s worked at.

    Reply

