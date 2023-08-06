11-goal star backed to join West Ham this summer

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United have been linked with a move for Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse.

Apparently, West Ham manager David Moyes is keen on signing the 28-year-old this summer, but the newly appointed director of football Tim Steidten has vetoed a move.

According to Craig Burley, the 28-year-old midfielder should join West Ham.

“I would look to make a move,” said Burley. “West Ham have been trying to sign him. Have you been reading this story?

“A recently-appointed director of football by David Sullivan, I believe, and he is vetoing everything David Moyes wants to do. They haven’t signed one single player and they have sold Declan Rice for a record amount of money, off the back of their first European trophy in years.

“So, James Ward-Prowse is somebody who has been on their radar. David Moyes has been told ‘no’. But if I was Ward-Prowse, he needs to get playing.”

The Hammers could definitely use more creativity in the middle of the park and Ward-Prowse is a proven performer in the Premier League over the years.

Despite Southampton’s poor form and relegation at the end of last season, Ward-Prowse finished the season with 11 goals across all competitions.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal advancing towards new signing with talks to take place on Sunday
Leeds hoping to sign midfield ace with 21 goal contributions last season
West Ham agree personal terms with £35m-rated target after initial bid

West Ham need more quality on their side and Ward-Prowse would help create goalscoring opportunities.

Furthermore, the Southampton midfielder is exceptional with direct free kicks, and he would add a new dimension to the West Ham attack. It remains to be seen whether Moyes can get a deal done for the experienced midfielder before the summer transfer window closes.

More Stories James Ward-Prowse

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.