11-goal star backed to join West Ham this summer

West Ham United have been linked with a move for Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse.

Apparently, West Ham manager David Moyes is keen on signing the 28-year-old this summer, but the newly appointed director of football Tim Steidten has vetoed a move.

According to Craig Burley, the 28-year-old midfielder should join West Ham.

“I would look to make a move,” said Burley. “West Ham have been trying to sign him. Have you been reading this story? “A recently-appointed director of football by David Sullivan, I believe, and he is vetoing everything David Moyes wants to do. They haven’t signed one single player and they have sold Declan Rice for a record amount of money, off the back of their first European trophy in years. “So, James Ward-Prowse is somebody who has been on their radar. David Moyes has been told ‘no’. But if I was Ward-Prowse, he needs to get playing.”

The Hammers could definitely use more creativity in the middle of the park and Ward-Prowse is a proven performer in the Premier League over the years.

Despite Southampton’s poor form and relegation at the end of last season, Ward-Prowse finished the season with 11 goals across all competitions.

West Ham need more quality on their side and Ward-Prowse would help create goalscoring opportunities.

Furthermore, the Southampton midfielder is exceptional with direct free kicks, and he would add a new dimension to the West Ham attack. It remains to be seen whether Moyes can get a deal done for the experienced midfielder before the summer transfer window closes.