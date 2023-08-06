Arsenal advancing towards new signing with talks to take place on Sunday

Arsenal are advancing towards the signing of Brentford’s David Raya as a new round of talks are expected to be held on Sunday in order to make the deal happen.

The Gunners made a bid of £20m plus £3m in add-ons during the week for the goalkeeper, but the offer was rejected by Brentford as the Bees seek more.

Fabrizio Romano reports that a new round of talks will take place on Sunday for Raya between Arsenal and Brentford, with negotiations said to be advancing towards the key and final stages.

Now round of talks will take place today for David Raya deal between Arsenal and Brentford. Negotiations are advancing to key, final stages ??? #AFC Matt Turner will join Nottingham Forest on permanent deal. pic.twitter.com/xKpGZWcHzK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2023

The Spanish goalkeeper wants to play for the Gunners and has been linked with a move away from Brentford all summer as the 27-year-old has only one year remaining on his current contract.

The Bees have set an asking price of £40m for the goalkeeper – a figure that turned away both Tottenham and Bayern Munich – and it remains uncertain whether Arsenal are willing to pay that amount.

It also remains uncertain what Mikel Arteta plans to do with Aaron Ramsdale if Raya is brought in. The English goalkeeper is a key member of the Gunners’ dressing room and it will be a situation many fans are eager to see play out.