Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

A report from the Mirror claims that the 29-year-old Spanish international could be sold this summer after the signing of Josko Gvardiol.

Apparently, the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Aston Villa are monitoring the 29-year-old’s situation at Manchester City and they could look to make a move for him.

Laporte has won multiple Premier League titles and the Champions League since joining the club for £57 million from Athletic Bilbao and he could be available for a fee of around £30 million this summer.

It is no secret that Tottenham need to bring in defensive reinforcements and the 29-year-old would be a quality signing.

He is well-settled in the Premier League and his winning experience could prove to be invaluable for the Tottenham dressing room.

Spurs need to sign a quality partner for Cristian Romero and the 29-year-old certainly fits the profile.

It remains to be seen whether he is ready to continue in the Premier League after leaving Manchester City. The likes of Arsenal and Aston Villa need to add more depth to their defence as well and Laporte would improve all three clubs.

However, Arsenal have recently signed Jurrien Timber and it would be quite surprising to see them sign another central defender before selling someone.

Aston Villa looked vulnerable defensively last season and they will need to improve in the department now that they will be competing in Europe.