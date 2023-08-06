Chelsea are ready to step up their pursuit of the Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams.

According to a report from Daily Mail, Adams has a release clause in his contract and Chelsea could look to trigger it in the coming weeks.

Apparently the American international could be available for a fee of just £20 million in the event of relegation and Chelsea will look to take advantage of the option and sign him.

The Blues are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements. They have been linked with a move for the Brighton and Hove Albion star Moises Caicedo.

Chelsea have not been able to agree on a fee with the Seagulls for the 21-year-old midfielder.

Adams is likely to be an easier target to pursue and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Caicedo is likely to cost a premium add it remains to be seen whether Chelsea switch their attention towards Tyler Adams.

Adams will be desperate to join a big club this summer and the opportunity to play for Chelsea could be quite exciting. Adams has shown his quality in the Premier League and he will look to return to the top flight as soon as possible.

Chelsea certainly have the financial resources to pay the £20 million asking price for Adams and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. The Leeds United midfielder could prove to be a bargain at that price and he could end up justifying the outlay next season.