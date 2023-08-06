Chelsea to begin working on rumoured swap deal for 23-year-old next week

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has been linked with a permanent exit from the club this summer.

According to reports from Gazzetta Dello Sport and Corriere Dello Sport (h/t SportWitness), Chelsea and Juventus could work on a swap deal involving Lukaku.

Vlahovic has been linked with a move away from Juventus after an underwhelming campaign, where he scored just 14 goals across all competitions. A move to the Premier League would give him the fresh start he needs.

Chelsea could certainly use a quality striker this summer. Someone with Lukaku has the physicality and technical attributes to be an asset for the club in the coming seasons.

Meanwhile, Lukaku finds himself on the fringes of the first team. He’s unlikely to get regular game time in Stamford Bridge. The striker was expected to sign permanently for Inter Milan but the move has collapsed now and Juventus are hoping to secure his services.

Lukaku had a mixed campaign on loan at Inter Milan as well scoring 14 goals across all competitions.

Juventus will need a proper replacement and Lukaku would certainly be a quality addition. Although he is 30, he has the experience to thrive in English football.

It seems that the swap deal could be beneficial for both parties and it remains to be seen whether they can iron out the details of the move soon.

Vlahovic was highly-rated before he joined Juventus and the 23-year-old still has a lot of time to continue his development and fulfil his tremendous potential. He could be an extremely good option to have in the attack next season.