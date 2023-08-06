Crystal Palace on verge of completing deal for Chelsea man

Lewis Hall is reportedly set to join Crystal Palace on loan from Chelsea.

The Blues full-back enjoyed a solid campaign last season. Following Ben Chilwell’s injury problems, Hall, 18, rivals Marc Cucurella and started eight Premier League matches.

However, with Chilwell now back from injury and clearly Mauricio Pochettino’s preferred left-back, Hall has been forced to accept a loan switch in order to continue his development.

And according to journalist Fraser Fletcher, the club Chelsea want to see their talented teenager play for next season is Roy Hodgson’s Eagles.

