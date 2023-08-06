Danny Murphy hails Unai Emery and tells Aston Villa fans to get ‘excited’

Danny Murphy is expecting Aston Villa to enjoy a strong campaign next season.

After replacing Steven Gerrard with Unai Emery almost 12 months ago, the Villians have enjoyed an upturn in form.

Guiding the team from the bottom half to finish inside the European spots last season, Emery has done a fantastic job and looks to be exactly what the club needs moving forward.

And while the Midlands-based club prepare for Europa Conference League football next term, Murphy believes the 2023-24 season could be a campaign to remember.

“Aston Villa fans should be excited for the season,” Murphy told the Daily Mail.

“Their record since Unai Emery took charge is incredible. They have made three terrific signings already. Moussa Diaby gives them competition in wide areas and brings pace and goal threat. Youri Tielemans adds another creative aspect with quality on the ball and even his defensive work could improve under Emery.

“Pau Torres, the Spanish centre-back, is also a phenomenal talent and one of my signings of the summer. Alongside Diego Carlos, who missed most of last season with injury, there will be real competition at the back. I’d like to see them sign another striker to push Ollie Watkins but I think Villa will surprise a few people.”

Villa are set to kick off their Premier League campaign on Saturday 12 August against Eddie Howe’s high-flying Magpies.

The Villians’ opening game, which will be played at a raucous St. James’ Park, will be a tough opening-day fixture, but there will be great expectation for whichever side comes away victorious.

Do you agree with Murphy? – Are Aston Villa the side to watch next season? – Let us know your predictions in the comments below.