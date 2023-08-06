Danny Murphy picks Newcastle star as one of top five ‘players to watch’ next season

Danny Murphy has picked Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali as one of his top five Premier League ‘players to watch’ next season.

Joining from AC Milan earlier in the window, Tonali, 23, teamed up with Eddie Howe’s Magpies in a deal worth £55 million (Sky Sports).

The club’s capture of Tonali raised quite a few eyebrows. Not only is the talented midfielder viewed as a marquee signing, but after finishing last season as a Champions League semi-finalist with AC Milan, the Italian represents the calibre of player the Geordies can now confidently pursue.

And settling into life in the northeast, the Italy international has already featured heavily during the Magpies’ pre-season, including in Saturday’s 2-0 win against Fiorentina.

Now preparing to make his competitive debut in the Premier League against Aston Villa on Saturday, Tonali is set to experience a raucous St. James’ Park home crowd, and Murphy believes it’ll be only a matter of time before the 23-year-old becomes a fan-favourite.

“If you’ve not watched much Italian football, then you might be shocked by his quality,” Murphy told the Daily Mail.

“Newcastle fans will get the passion and desire they love to see from their players but this lad can play. He can spot a pass from midfield and the only surprise was that more teams were not in for him.

“He was the standout player for AC Milan when they won Serie A two seasons ago. I know Bruno Guimaraes is the Toon Army’s hero but, by the end of this season, they might just have two.”

Do you agree with Murphy’s prediction? – How much of an impact will Tonali have at Newcastle next season? – Let us know in the comments below.