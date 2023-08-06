Danny Murphy says what Declan Rice told him about the role he wants to play at Arsenal

Declan Rice is excited at the prospect of playing a more attacking role at Arsenal.

That’s according to pundit Danny Murphy, who has detailed the role the English midfielder is expecting to play at Arsenal next season.

Becoming the Gunners’ most expensive-ever signing, Rice, 24, joined from West Ham earlier in the summer transfer window in a deal worth a whopping £105 million.

And buzzing after beating strong competition, including both Manchester clubs, for Rice’s signature, Mikel Arteta is now preparing for a new season in charge and will likely set his side up around his new number 41.

However, while fans, both of West Ham and England, have become accustomed to seeing Rice play a deeper, defensive role, Murphy is expecting to see the 24-year-old adapt to a more attacking role.

“I’m excited to see how he develops at Arsenal, at a better team, with better players around him. It’s a fantastic platform to show the world what a wonderful talent he is,” Murphy told the Daily Mail.

“I’ve spoken to Rice and he’s excited for that too. He wants to be more creative, scoring goals, setting them up because he knows he’s capable of doing that too. He’s got so much quality.

“Graeme Souness has been critical of him in the past and said he needs to contribute more in front of goal. He was right but it’s hard to do that in a team that has less of the ball and sits back.

“At Arsenal, this is not going to be the same Declan Rice.”

Going on to praise the brand of football Arteta has created, Murphy believes Rice will flourish in the Gunners’ system.

“His hunger and passion and durability are always evident whenever he plays,” he added.

“He’s always been a presence on the pitch. Now, he’ll dominate the ball. He’ll create. And that’s because he’ll have the platform to do it.

“Arsenal will improve Rice and, likewise, Rice will improve Arsenal. He makes them better. He brings them more power, more athleticism. There are few players who have his abilities.”

