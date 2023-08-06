Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has warned new marquee signing Sandro Tonali about the Premier League being different to Serie A.

The former AC Milan joined the Magpies for £55m this summer and had a decent home debut against Fiorentina on Saturday that resulted in a 2-0 win for Newcastle.

While Tonali showcased his qualities on the ball during the match, Howe emphasised the need for the 23-year-old to improve his defensive duties and off-the-ball work.

The manager acknowledged that the Premier League demands a higher level of speed and sharpness compared to Serie A, and he wants Tonali to be solid defensively to ensure the team’s success.

He said (via The Mirror):

“Out of possession it was a step up in his recent performances which was good to see.” “We are working on every aspect of his game. For Sandro, the Premier League is different. “He would have found that in the few games he played in America where there was a step up – just the speed, sharpness, where opponents place themselves. We have to be solid defensively if we are to have success. ‌“He’s a combiner, he’s going to need relationships to show his best qualities. In time those will grow and we will see the player I know he is going to be. ‌“He was very good today. I was pleased with Sandro, he played as an 8 and a 6 and was composed in possession.”

Newcastle have continued their impressive form from last season to their pre-season. They have played six friendlies so far, winning 4 and drawing 2.

Their last friendly is against Villareal tonight before their Premier League opener on 12th August against Aston Villa.