Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano says Man United were aware of Rasmus Hojlund’s injury before signing

Man United presented their new striker Rasmus Hojlund to the crowd at Old Trafford on Saturday before their pre-season match against RC Lens but the Danish star could not feature as he is currently injured.

The Premier League giants completed the signing of the 20-year-old this week as part of a £72m deal with Atalanta. Erik ten Hag was keen to add a striker to his squad this summer and is hoping Hojlund’s goals can make a big difference throughout the upcoming campaign.

The youngster will likely miss the start of the season due to his injury but that is something Man United were aware of before signing the player.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano has stated that Manchester United were aware of Hojlund’s injury before signing him and that he doesn’t know when the 20-year-old will be able to play for his new team.

Romano said: “Man United announced the signing of Rasmus Hojlund on Saturday before their pre-season match with RC Lens. The player is currently injured but it is nothing serious, just a small problem that he picked up during pre-season with Atalanta and therefore, Man United will not take any risk with the new season so close. The Manchester club were aware of it before signing him. I don’t know when Hojlund will be able to play for his new team, only that the deal is signed and Erik ten Hag has his new striker.”