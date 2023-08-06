Exclusive: PSG to make a decision regarding Kylian Mbappe early next week

The future of Kylian Mbappe is still up in the air as Paris Saint-Germain decide what to do next with the superstar as they do not want to lose him for free next summer.

The French international wants to stay in Paris for one more season before leaving at the end of his contract in the summer of 2024. PSG are determined to not let this happen as they will lose a large sum of money if things play out the way the player wants.

The Ligue 1 champions have already stopped Mbappe from travelling with the squad on tour and the 24-year-old is currently training away from the main group of players.

Rumours on Saturday stated that PSG are prepared to bench or even exclude Mbappe from their squad for the first games of the new season; whilst also continuing their current plan of making the superstar train away from the main group of players.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the Mbappe saga.

Romano has stated that a decision on Mbappe will be made by PSG early next week regarding training and inclusion in matchday squads.

The transfer journalist said: “There were new rumours on Saturday that Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to bench or even exclude Kylian Mbappe from their squad for the first games of the new season; whilst also continuing their current plan of making the superstar train away from the main group of players.

“What I have been told is that a decision on how to proceed with Mbappe, with regard to training and including him in matchday squads, will be made early next week – probably on Monday.

“There is still tension between all parties involved as over recent days PSG tried to convince Mbappe to sign a new contract by including in the deal a specific sale clause for the summer of 2024; an offer the player once again rejected as the plan is still to leave for free next year.”