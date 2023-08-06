Journalist expecting some transfer ‘surprises’ at Arsenal

The remainder of Arsenal’s summer transfer business will depend on possible outgoings.

Having already signed Declan Rice for a club record £105 million fee, as well as Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber, Mikel Arteta has used up a large chunk of his budget.

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya remains a strong option to come in before 1 September’s deadline and rival Aaron Ramsdale for the side’s number-one jersey, but an agreement has yet to be reached between the clubs.

In terms of outgoings though, according to journalist Ryan Taylor, while there are some candidates to leave the Emirates, no deal is particularly close.

“Lokonga is one that’s being looked at by Burnley, but from what I understand, the stuff that’s been reported in the past few days has been sort of blown up a bit,” Taylor told GiveMeSport. “It’s not quite as close as being reported.

“Cedric Soares can leave. Tomiyasu, from what I understand, is very much part of Arteta’s plans, and he’s not going to leave the club.”

Going on to assess how the rest of the transfer window could change for Takehiro Tomiyasu, Taylor hinted that the only realistic way the Japan international leaves London is if a new right-back is signed but does believe there could be some ‘surprises’ in store for fans between now and September’s deadline.

“The only case that would maybe change – Tomiyasu is really appreciated at Arsenal because he’s a versatile defender who’s done a solid job – is if a right back comes in, which I don’t forecast happening,” he added.

“I don’t know how much money Arsenal have got left to spend, but the fact they are in for David Raya indicated that they’re not done yet.

“I still think there could be a few surprises at Arsenal, but ultimately outgoings will be key to that further spending.”