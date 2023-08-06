Nottingham Forest are in “concrete negotiations” over a move to sign former Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, according to Eurosport Denmark.

The former Premier League champions is currently playing with OGC Nice, after his unexpectedly to France last summer.

According to Sky Sports, as reported by Nottingham Post, two “two unnamed Premier League clubs” have approached the French club for a potential move and that Nice are said to be “open to” speaking to them regarding the sale of Schmeichel.

The report also claims that the keeper is linked with a move back to Denmark with FC Copenhagen.

Schmeichel spent 11 years at Leicester City, winning the Premier League, FA Cup, Community Shield and the Championship with them. He made 479 appearances with The Foxes and is regarded as a legend at the club.