Leeds first-teamer ready to quit the club in £20 million deal

Posted by

Tyler Adams is reportedly eager to quit Leeds United and join Chelsea.

That’s according to recent reports which claim the American midfielder, who has a modest £20 million release clause, has emerged as a target for Mauricio Pochettino’s Blues.

More Stories / Latest News
Crystal Palace on verge of completing deal for Chelsea man
Jose Mourinho interested in bringing Man United star to Roma this summer
11-goal star backed to join West Ham this summer

According to Fabrizio Romano, Brighton’s Moises Caicedo remains the Londoners’ top summer target, and although talks with the Seagulls are still ongoing, Adams could be a second midfield addition. Chelsea’s potential deal with Leeds United is not thought to impact their possible acquisition of Caicedo.

While some fans may be disappointed that the young midfielder wants out of Elland Road, very few will hold it against him; he has a chance to return to the Premier League – a competition he cannot play in next season following the Whites’ relegation on the final day of last season.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.