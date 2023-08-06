Leeds first-teamer ready to quit the club in £20 million deal

Tyler Adams is reportedly eager to quit Leeds United and join Chelsea.

That’s according to recent reports which claim the American midfielder, who has a modest £20 million release clause, has emerged as a target for Mauricio Pochettino’s Blues.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Brighton’s Moises Caicedo remains the Londoners’ top summer target, and although talks with the Seagulls are still ongoing, Adams could be a second midfield addition. Chelsea’s potential deal with Leeds United is not thought to impact their possible acquisition of Caicedo.

While some fans may be disappointed that the young midfielder wants out of Elland Road, very few will hold it against him; he has a chance to return to the Premier League – a competition he cannot play in next season following the Whites’ relegation on the final day of last season.