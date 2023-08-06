Leeds United are close to signing Liverpool centre-back Nathaniel Phillips, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

As per him, the two clubs are engaged in advanced talks, with a £10m fee plus add-ons offer put on the table.

He is seen as an ideal replacement for Maximilian Wober who completed a loan move to Borussia Monchengladbach last week.

??? Advanced talks between #LeedsUTD and #Liverpool for Nat #Phillips. ? The parties are discussing some details about the proposal set at ~£10m add-ons included. ? The ??????? CB has been targeted by Leeds as one of the ideal profiles to replace #Wober, now on loan at #Gladbach. pic.twitter.com/ygkqeZE0iB — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) August 6, 2023

It was previously reported that Liverpool are ready to part ways with the defender but only on a permanent move as they are not interested in any loan deal.

The 26-year-old, a product of Liverpool’s academy, has made 29 appearances for the club since 2020.

However, he was limited to just five outings in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp’s side during the 2022-23 season.

Phillips’ most notable campaign came in the 2020/21 season when he and Rhys Williams were thrust into the heart of Liverpool’s defense due to a defensive injury crisis that sidelined key players like Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip.

Their impressive performances played a vital role in securing Liverpool’s qualification for the Champions League.