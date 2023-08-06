Leeds United in advanced talks with Liverpool to sign 26-year-old

Leeds United FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Leeds United are close to signing Liverpool centre-back Nathaniel Phillips, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

As per him, the two clubs are engaged in advanced talks, with a £10m fee plus add-ons offer put on the table.

He is seen as an ideal replacement for Maximilian Wober who completed a loan move to Borussia Monchengladbach last week.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Championship player’s hilarious gaffe as he momentarily forgets which club he plays for
(Video) Leandro Trossard scores deflected 101-minute Community Shield equaliser
Video: Final goodbye? Harry Kane seen walking towards Spurs fans after stunning 4 goal performance vs Shakhtar

It was previously reported that Liverpool are ready to part ways with the defender but only on a permanent move as they are not interested in any loan deal.

The 26-year-old, a product of Liverpool’s academy, has made 29 appearances for the club since 2020.

However, he was limited to just five outings in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp’s side during the 2022-23 season.

Phillips’ most notable campaign came in the 2020/21 season when he and Rhys Williams were thrust into the heart of Liverpool’s defense due to a defensive injury crisis that sidelined key players like Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip.

Their impressive performances played a vital role in securing Liverpool’s qualification for the Champions League.

More Stories Nat Phillips Nathaniel Phillips

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.