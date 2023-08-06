Newcastle linked with a surprise move for 28-year-old versatile midfielder

Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

A report from Fichajes claims that Newcastle United are keen on signing the 28-year-old and it remains to be seen whether the Magpies can secure an agreement soon.

Newcastle are hoping to add more quality and depth to the squad after securing Champions League qualification and Llorente could be a key player for the next season.

The Atletico Madrid midfielder is naturally a box-to-box midfielder, and he will help out in both phases of play. He will contribute offensively and help Newcastle tighten up defensively as well.

The 28-year-old is at the peak of his powers and he could make an immediate impact at Newcastle if he joins the club.

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can secure an agreement so the opportunity to showcase his qualities in the Premier League will be a tempting proposition for the player.

Newcastle have already improved their midfield with the signing of Sandro Tonali earlier this summer and it seems that Marcos Llorente is now on their radar before the summer transfer window closes.

The midfielder picked up three goals and three assists across all competitions last season and he has a contract with Atletico Madrid until the summer of 2027. It remains to be seen whether the 28-year-old is available for a reasonable price this summer.