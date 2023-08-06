(Photos) Unconfirmed Spurs signing spotted at Tottenham Hotspur stadium

Micky van de Ven has been pictured in attendance at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium during Sunday’s pre-season friendly against Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Dutch defender, who is set to join from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, but has yet to be announced, was spotted among the home supporters and witnessed his new club run out 5-1 winners. Harry Kane netted four goals, with Dane Scarlett adding the Lilywhites’ fifth deep into injury time.

According to leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, van de Ven will be unveiled next week after Spurs and Wolfsburg agreed a deal worth €50 million.

