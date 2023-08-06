West Ham are set to sign six player before transfer deadline according to 90min.

The Hammers have had a woeful transfer window so far, having made a grand total of zero signings while letting go of the likes of Declan Rice, Gianluca Scamacca, and Manuel Lanzini.

The fans are getting frustrated and rightly so at the lack of incomings but that might change as the club is expected to make a number of signings before the window shuts,

On top of that, David Moyes and new technical director Tim Steidten are not getting along either with Moyes reportedly keen on getting Premier League experienced players in while Steidten is focusing on foreign players.

As per 90min, the Hammers are looking to sign up to six players and Edson Alvarez could be the start.

It claims that the club is engaged in talks with Ajax over a deal for midfielder Edson Alvarez and they have made an initial offer worth £25.9m. Ajax meanwhile are demanding £30m.