Tottenham closing in on a deal to sign 24-year-old defender

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing the Denmark defender Victor Nelsson.

A report from Turkish publication Takvim claims that negotiations between Galatasaray and the Premier League club are in the final stages.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League for weeks and it remains to be seen whether the two parties can finalise an agreement soon.

Nelsson has done well in the Turkish league for Galatasaray and he could prove to be a useful addition to the Tottenham defence.

Spurs looked quite vulnerable at the back last season and they will have to bring in quality defenders this summer.

The north London giants are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg as well.

Ange Postecoglou will look to plug the defensive gaps in his side before the new season begins. The Australian manager prefers a free-flowing style of attacking football and he will need his team to tighten up at the back in order to execute the style of play.

Nelsson will look to prove himself in the Premier Leag and establish himself as a key player for Tottenham. The Danish defender is still only 24 and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience.

It remains to be seen whether he can hold down a regular starting berth alongside Cristian Romero next season.

Players like Joe Rodon, Japhet Tanganga and Davinson Sanchez have been linked with a move away from the club this summer, and it is no surprise that Spurs are looking to bring in multiple central defenders before the window closes.