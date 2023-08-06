Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse.

A report from Daily Star claims that West Ham United are hoping to sign the experienced midfielder and Tottenham could look to hijack the move.

Apparently, Tottenham scouts watched the Southampton captain in action multiple times last season and they are impressed with what they have seen.

Ward-Prowse is a proven performer in the Premier League and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Tottenham.

Spurs have already added technical ability and creativity to the middle of the park with the signing of James Maddison.

However, the 26-year-old plays in a more advanced role and could certainly use more creativity from the central midfield. Ward-Prowse is an exceptional passer and he will help create goal-scoring opportunities for his teammates.

In addition to that, he will add a new dimension to the Tottenham attack with his set-piece prowess.

Southampton have been relegated after a disappointing campaign and it wouldn’t be surprising if Ward-Prowse decided to leave them permanently this summer.

The 28-year-old is too good for the Championship and he will look to play in the top-flight regularly. He scored 11 goals across all competitions last season and he could be an asset for the north London club.

Meanwhile, West Ham have the proceeds from the sale of Declan Rice and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a deal with Southampton and secure the midfielder’s signature.