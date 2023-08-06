Video: Championship player’s hilarious gaffe as he momentarily forgets which club he plays for

In a comical moment on the pitch, Milwall’s Duncan Watmore experienced a moment of forgetfulness as he was being substituted off during a match.

The incident was caught on camera, showing Watmore leaving the pitch after the substitution before mistakenly heading towards the opposition’s bench, thinking he still played for Middlesbrough.

Realizing his error, Watmore quickly changed direction, heading towards his own team’s bench, while shaking his head in embarrassment. His teammates couldn’t help but burst out laughing at the amusing mistake

Watch below:

You can’t blame him considering he spent the three years with Middlesbrough between 2020 and 2023 before joining Millwall only in January.

In 97 appearances for the Brough, he scored 21 goals and 7 assists.

 

