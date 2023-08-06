(Video) Cole Palmer breaks Community Shield deadlock with stunning strike

Manchester City have taken the lead in the 2023 FA Community Shield at Wembley.

The young attacking midfielder, who was introduced as a second-half substitute in place of Erling Haaland, had been on the pitch for just over 10 minutes before he fired the Cityzens into the lead at the 77th-minute mark.

Latching onto Kevin De Bruyne’s improvised pass, the 21-year-old academy graduate wasted no time in guiding the ball beyond Arsenal number one Aaron Ramsdale.

Pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports.

