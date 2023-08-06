Manchester City have taken the lead in the 2023 FA Community Shield at Wembley.

The young attacking midfielder, who was introduced as a second-half substitute in place of Erling Haaland, had been on the pitch for just over 10 minutes before he fired the Cityzens into the lead at the 77th-minute mark.

Latching onto Kevin De Bruyne’s improvised pass, the 21-year-old academy graduate wasted no time in guiding the ball beyond Arsenal number one Aaron Ramsdale.

COLE PALMER WHAT A GOALLLLL OMGGGGGGpic.twitter.com/zTfx8sMJbj — 17 (@DxBruyneSZN) August 6, 2023

Pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports.

Riyad Mahrez, who?