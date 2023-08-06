Video: Final goodbye? Harry Kane seen walking towards Spurs fans after stunning 4 goal performance vs Shakhtar

Tottenham’s impressive 5-1 victory against Shakhtar Donetsk in a pre-season friendly showcased a dominant performance under new manager Ange Postecoglou, with star striker Harry Kane at the forefront.

Kane’s remarkable display saw him scoring four of the five goals, while Dane Scarlett added the final goal.

After the game, a couple of players could be seen walking towards the fans and applauding them. One of them was Kane who has been the talking point all summer.

And the constant speculations regarding a move to Bayern led to some fans thinking that the gesture from Kane at the end of the game was different and was more of a final goodbye.

Watch below:

Kane saying goodbye to Tottenham fanspic.twitter.com/9cyMk9qhwT — ? (@clinicalmusiala) August 6, 2023

#thfc Kane going round the ground applauding fans on his own after FT. It was low key but felt potentially significant pic.twitter.com/jdWWMKZhLg — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) August 6, 2023

Bayern have made their final bid worth €100m plus add-ons for Harry Kane and are now awaiting a decision from Daniel Levy.

If Levy ends up accepting the bid, it could mean that this was perhaps his final game for the club and if that is the case, what a wonderful way to cap off your final game.