Video: Harry Maguire with yet another embarrassing mistake that gifted Athletic Bilbao the goal

In a match against Athletic Bilbao earlier today, Harry Maguire found himself at fault once again as his mistake gifted a goal to the opposing team.

From 25 yards out, the out-of-form center-back gave away the ball, resulting in a swift counter-attack that ended with Nico Williams scoring past United’s goalkeeper Heaton from inside the penalty area.

Watch below:

Harry Maguire at fault again for another goal. Crowds booing him at half time, stripped of the captaincy, 5th choice CB, Evans probably ahead of him now too Just leave the club man. It hasn’t worked. Force a move and leave for your own career pic.twitter.com/FmfFrsSsDZ — Haseeb Ahmed (@haseeb1986) August 6, 2023

The incident drew frustration from a significant portion of Manchester United fans, who expressed their disappointment by booing Maguire’s every touch on the ball after the mistake