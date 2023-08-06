Video: Harry Maguire with yet another embarrassing mistake that gifted Athletic Bilbao the goal

In a match against Athletic Bilbao earlier today, Harry Maguire found himself at fault once again as his mistake gifted a goal to the opposing team.

From 25 yards out, the out-of-form center-back gave away the ball, resulting in a swift counter-attack that ended with Nico Williams scoring past United’s goalkeeper Heaton from inside the penalty area.

The incident drew frustration from a significant portion of Manchester United fans, who expressed their disappointment by booing Maguire’s every touch on the ball after the mistake

 

