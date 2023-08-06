(Video) Leandro Trossard scores deflected 101-minute Community Shield equaliser

Arsenal FC Manchester City
Drama at Wembley!

Arsenal have forced a penalty shootout against treble-winners Manchester City in the 2023 Community Shield.

Despite falling behind deep in the second half thanks to a wonderful strike from Cole Palmer, Mikel Arteta’s Gunners dug in deep and remained in the tie.

And with just seconds left on the clock, substitute Leandro Trossard scored a dramatic equaliser in the 101th-minute.

Check out the moment the Belgian’s deflected strike beat Stefan Ortega below.

Pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports.

