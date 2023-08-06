(Video) Roy Keane says Arsenal overpaid for summer signing

Roy Keane does not believe Declan Rice is worth the fee Arsenal paid for him.

Joining from West Ham United earlier in the transfer window, Rice, 24, became the Gunners’ most expensive-ever signing after the London club agreed a deal worth a whopping £105 million.

And after featuring heavily in the Gunners’ pre-season tour, the 24-year-old England international is now preparing to make his competitive debut during Sunday afternoon’s Community Shield against Manchester City.

However, reacting to the midfielder’s price tag, Keane, who spoke live on ITV, said: “They’ve paid way too much for him.

“He’s certainly not worth over £100 million, but a really good player.”