Aston Villa are reportedly keen on signing the Argentine international defender Gonzalo Montiel.

A report from Fichajes claims that Aston Villa are keeping tabs on the 26-year-old and they could look to make a move for him.

Aston Villa have been quite active in the transfer market so far and they have signed top-quality players like Youri Tielemans, Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby to improve their squad.

It appears that Unai Emery wants a quality full-back and Montiel has been identified as a potential target.

The 26-year-old defender has done quite well for club and country in recent months and he helped Argentina win the World Cup in December 2022. He won the Europa league with Sevilla last season as well.

Aston Villa have shown tremendous improvement under Emery and they will look to scale greater heights next season. They will be competing in European tournaments next season and players like Montiel would help them improve further.

The 26-year-old could be tempted to move to the Premier League if a concrete proposal is presented. Aston Villa sporting director Monchi has great connections at his former club Sevilla and it remains to be seen whether he can facilitate a move in the coming weeks.

The report claims that Sevilla would be open to setting the defender if there is a right proposal on the table and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The West Midlands club certainly have the financial resources to get the deal done. Montiel has a contract with Sevilla until the summer of 2026 and he is unlikely to be available on a bargain.