Benjamin Mendy seeking financial compensation from Manchester City for his frozen wages during suspension

Benjamin Mendy, the former Manchester City full-back, is reportedly seeking financial compensation from the club after being suspended during his legal battle.

Mendy was accused of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault in 2021, which led to his arrest and suspension by the club.

He signed for City in 2017 for £52m becoming the most expensive defender at that time and was described as “one of the world’s best full-backs”.

However, Mendy’s career took a major hit when he was accused of rape and sexual assault in 2021. He played his last game for the club in August 2021 and was soon after arrested where he spent 5 months.

The trial which started last August came to a conclusion last month and he was finally acquitted of all charges.

According to L’Equipe (via GFFN), Manchester City froze his wages as soon as news of his arrest became public.

Now that Mendy has been acquitted, the report claims that he is seeking to reclaim the frozen wages from his suspension. Talks between the player and the Premier League champions have already commenced regarding the matter.

Mendy has now found a new opportunity to revive his career with French club Lorient.

Although he is not expected to take part in their Ligue 1 opener against PSG this week due to his fitness recovery process, he is determined to move forward and put the difficult chapter behind him.