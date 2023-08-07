Chelsea readying bid for 24-year-old defensive midfielder

Chelsea are reportedly readying a bid for Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams.

That’s according to a recent report from The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, who claims the Blues are set to make an approach to sign the American.

#ChelseaFC set to move for USA midfielder Tyler Adams. Bid not in yet but expected to be made in next days to #LUFC https://t.co/XV7vSx2DT2 — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) August 7, 2023

Adams, 24, is a strong candidate to leave Leeds United following their relegation back to the Championship on the final day of last season.

Having a modest £20 million release clause in his contract, the 24-year-old anchor man is an attractive option for several clubs looking to bolster their midfield options.

And despite being wanted by other sides, it is Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea who are believed to be clear frontrunners when it comes to securing the former RB Leipzig midfielder’s signature.

Although Todd Boehly has yet to make his move, according to McGrath, it is now just a matter of time before the American billionaire looks to wrap up a deal for his highly-rated compatriot.

During his first, and probably last, season at Elland Road, Adams, who has four years left on his deal, featured in 26 matches across all competitions. He picked up one red card in that period of time.