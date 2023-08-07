Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

According to a report from Al Riyadiah, Saudi Arabian outfit Al Ittihad are keen on signing the 31-year-old this summer and they are ready to offer £60 million for his services.

Salah will receive a bumper two-year contract if he joins the club and he could earn around €180 million over the course of the two seasons.

A number of top players have moved to Saudi Arabia this summer including Liverpool midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool are ready to sanction the departure of the talisman forward.

Salah has been one of the best players in the world ever since he joined Liverpool and his departure would weaken the side immensely.

The Egyptian international scored 31 goals across all competitions last season and the Reds cannot afford to let him leave if they want to challenge for major trophies next season and get back into the Champions League.

It will be interesting to see if Al Ittihad can tempt Liverpool into considering the move by offering a lucrative package.

The report from Al Riyadiah claims that the Saudi outfit have already entered into negotiations with the player and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Salah is very much at the peak of his powers and he should look to stay in a top European league right now. He will have plenty of opportunities to move to Saudi Arabia or MLS in the near future.